Town of Oleshky completely flooded after dam breach - Russian-appointed official

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 6, 2023 17:58

The small town of Oleshky, on the Russian-controlled southern bank of the Dnipro River in Ukraine's Kherson region, is almost completely flooded following a breach of the huge Kakhovka dam further upriver, a Russian-appointed regional official said on Tuesday.

"Evacuation ... is possible only using special equipment," Andrei Alexeyenko, chairman of the Russian-appointed government of Ukraine's Kherson province, said on Telegram, posting videos showing one car standing in floodwater up to window-level and a lorry driving along a highway in water at least a foot (30 cm) deep.

Islamic State claims responsibility for killing Afghan deputy governor
By REUTERS
06/06/2023 08:50 PM
Sudan's warring parties resume indirect ceasefire talks in Jeddah
By REUTERS
06/06/2023 06:31 PM
US had intelligence of Ukrainian plan to attack Nord Stream pipeline
By REUTERS
06/06/2023 06:11 PM
Russia says Bakhmut suburb under its control after Wagner accusation
By REUTERS
06/06/2023 06:06 PM
Finland says to expel nine Russian diplomats
By REUTERS
06/06/2023 05:46 PM
Fatal quake hits Haiti as it reels from floods
By REUTERS
06/06/2023 04:22 PM
Man in his 60s stabbed at entrance of Jerusalem, suspect arrested
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/06/2023 04:18 PM
German Foreign Minister blames Russian invasion of Ukraine for dam breach
By REUTERS
06/06/2023 04:16 PM
Russia fines Wikipedia owner for maintaining Azov battalion content
By REUTERS
06/06/2023 12:26 PM
Sisi expresses condolences for IDF soldiers killed in border attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/06/2023 11:14 AM
Ramat Gan man given 11 years for two rapes using drugs
By MICHAEL STARR
06/06/2023 10:43 AM
Deputy governor of northern Afghan province killed in car bomb attack
By REUTERS
06/06/2023 08:58 AM
Microsoft to pay $20m. to settle charges it collected children's info
By REUTERS
06/06/2023 02:12 AM
Air defense systems engaged in repelling air attacks in Kyiv region
By REUTERS
06/06/2023 01:23 AM
4 haredim arrested for setting fire to light rail construction site
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/05/2023 10:30 PM
