One Israeli wounded in shooting attack near Huwara in West Bank

Shots were reported in the area around Huwara in the West Bank on Tuesday, hitting a car that was driving by and wounding the driver, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit reported.

The driver, a 28-year-old man, was slightly wounded by glass shrapnel that grazed his shoulder. He kept on driving and arrived at a medical center in the area, where he was treated by Magen David Adom and IDF medics.

The driver's car was damaged by the gunfire.

The IDF is now searching for the shooter.

"We were just a step away from having another funeral and another mourning family. We demand that the third intifada that's raging here be stopped." Yossi Dagan

Samara Regional Council head: Restore security checkpoints in the West Bank

Following the shooting, Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan criticized the government for "relying on miracles" and called on them to restore security checkpoints.

Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan at Sa-Nur, April 15, 2021. (credit: ELICHAI MENACHEM)

"The situation cannot continue. Israeli citizens are under fire on their way home. In this game of Russian roulette, we have a way to stop it: Bring back the checkpoints," he said in a statement.

This is a developing story.