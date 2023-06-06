The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

One Israeli wounded in shooting attack near Huwara in West Bank

Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan criticized the government for "relying on miracles" and called on them to restore security checkpoints.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 6, 2023 21:43

Updated: JUNE 6, 2023 22:13
A car is seen damaged by gunfire following a shooting attack near Huwara in the West Bank, on June 6, 2023. (photo credit: SAMARIA REGIONAL COUNCIL)
A car is seen damaged by gunfire following a shooting attack near Huwara in the West Bank, on June 6, 2023.
(photo credit: SAMARIA REGIONAL COUNCIL)

Shots were reported in the area around Huwara in the West Bank on Tuesday, hitting a car that was driving by and wounding the driver, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit reported.

The driver, a 28-year-old man, was slightly wounded by glass shrapnel that grazed his shoulder. He kept on driving and arrived at a medical center in the area, where he was treated by Magen David Adom and IDF medics.

The driver's car was damaged by the gunfire.

The IDF is now searching for the shooter.

"We were just a step away from having another funeral and another mourning family. We demand that the third intifada that's raging here be stopped."

Yossi Dagan

Samara Regional Council head: Restore security checkpoints in the West Bank

Following the shooting, Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan criticized the government for "relying on miracles" and called on them to restore security checkpoints.

Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan at Sa-Nur, April 15, 2021. (credit: ELICHAI MENACHEM)Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan at Sa-Nur, April 15, 2021. (credit: ELICHAI MENACHEM)

"The situation cannot continue. Israeli citizens are under fire on their way home. In this game of Russian roulette, we have a way to stop it: Bring back the checkpoints," he said in a statement.

"We were just a step away from having another funeral and another mourning family. We demand that the third intifada that's raging here be stopped."

This is a developing story.



Tags Terrorism West Bank shooting Huwara
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Groundbreaking Israeli cancer treatment has 90% success rate
2

Taliban claims: 'We will conquer Iran soon' amid water dispute

An IRGC Ground Forces commando.
3

Florida man loses arm to an alligator while going to the bathroom

American alligator
4

Chinese ship detained for hoarding British WWII-era weaponry

The Royal Navy battleship HMS Prince of Wales coming in to moor at Singapore, December 4, 1941.
5

Belarus official: West left us no choice but to deploy nuclear arms

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during a meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, February 17, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by