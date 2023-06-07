The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Ex-White House Chief of Staff Meadows testified in Trump probe

It is not clear precisely when Meadows, who was Trump's last chief of staff, testified or if investigators questioned him about one or both of the cases.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 7, 2023 00:49

Updated: JUNE 7, 2023 01:35
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows speaks to reporters following a television interview, outside the White House in Washington, U.S. October 21, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/AL DRAGO/FILE PHOTO)
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows speaks to reporters following a television interview, outside the White House in Washington, U.S. October 21, 2020.

(photo credit: REUTERS/AL DRAGO/FILE PHOTO)
(photo credit: REUTERS/AL DRAGO/FILE PHOTO)

Donald Trump's former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has testified to a federal grand jury in a special counsel's investigations of the former president, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing two people briefed on the matter.

Special Counsel Jack Smith is overseeing Justice Department investigations of whether Trump, who was president from 2017 to January of 2021, mishandled classified documents after leaving office, and whether he unlawfully tried to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election won by Joe Biden.

It is not clear precisely when Meadows, who was Trump's last chief of staff, testified or if investigators questioned him about one or both of the cases, the Times said.

A lawyer for Meadows, George Terwilliger, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters. Smith's office declined to comment.

Meadows maintains 'commitment to truth'

In a statement to the Times, Terwilliger said: "Without commenting on whether or not Mr. Meadows has testified before the grand jury or in any other proceeding, Mr. Meadows has maintained a commitment to tell the truth where he has a legal obligation to do so."

People against former U.S. President Donald Trump gather outside Manhattan Criminal Courthouse on the day of former U.S. President Donald Trump's planned court appearance after his indictment by a Manhattan grand jury following a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, in New York Ci (credit: CAITLIN OCHS/REUTERS)People against former U.S. President Donald Trump gather outside Manhattan Criminal Courthouse on the day of former U.S. President Donald Trump's planned court appearance after his indictment by a Manhattan grand jury following a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, in New York Ci (credit: CAITLIN OCHS/REUTERS)

Three lawyers for Trump this week visited the Justice Department amid reports that prosecutors are wrapping up the documents investigation.

Several media outlets reported that his legal team was at the Justice Department to argue that prosecutors should not bring charges against Trump for his handling of sensitive government materials he kept after leaving the White House in 2021.



