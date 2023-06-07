The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Two people killed in Virginia high school graduation shooting

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 7, 2023 03:59

Updated: JUNE 7, 2023 04:22

 Two people were shot dead and several wounded by gunfire that erupted in a park in Richmond, Virginia, on Tuesday as high school graduates and their families emerged from a theater where commencement exercises had just concluded, police said.

Two suspects were taken into custody following the shooting, which erupted shortly after 5 p.m. EDT (2100 GMT) on the campus of Virginia Commonwealth University, where local high school graduation ceremonies were being held, interim Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards and other officials told reporters.

The deceased were men aged 18 and 36, and one of the suspects was a 19-year-old man, Edwards said.

Explosions heard over Aleppo, Syria - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/07/2023 12:19 AM
Zaporizhzhia cooling pond is full, has enough water for months
By REUTERS
06/06/2023 10:57 PM
Possible shooting reported in Gush Etzion in the West Bank - report
By ALON HOCHMON/MAARIV
06/06/2023 10:34 PM
Explosion reported at Israel's Elbit Systems facility - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/06/2023 10:07 PM
5-month-old fetus found near garbage bin in Umm el-Fahm - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/06/2023 09:36 PM
Israeli Foreign Ministry promotes aid to Ukraine after dam disaster
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/06/2023 09:35 PM
Islamic State claims responsibility for killing Afghan deputy governor
By REUTERS
06/06/2023 08:50 PM
Sudan's warring parties resume indirect ceasefire talks in Jeddah
By REUTERS
06/06/2023 06:31 PM
US had intelligence of Ukrainian plan to attack Nord Stream pipeline
By REUTERS
06/06/2023 06:11 PM
Russia says Bakhmut suburb under its control after Wagner accusation
By REUTERS
06/06/2023 06:06 PM
Town of Oleshky completely flooded after dam breach
By REUTERS
06/06/2023 05:58 PM
Finland says to expel nine Russian diplomats
By REUTERS
06/06/2023 05:46 PM
Fatal quake hits Haiti as it reels from floods
By REUTERS
06/06/2023 04:22 PM
Man in his 60s stabbed at entrance of Jerusalem, suspect arrested
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/06/2023 04:18 PM
German Foreign Minister blames Russian invasion of Ukraine for dam breach
By REUTERS
06/06/2023 04:16 PM
