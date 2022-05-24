Shooter of Uvalde, Texas elementary school caught by police

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District (UCISD) in Texas was put under lockdown due to an active shooter situation at the Robb Elementary School on Tuesday evening, the school district's Twitter account confirmed.

The Uvalde Police Department later said the shooter was caught and is in police custody after Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin told Fox News one person was shot as the shooter entered the school premises.

Photos from our @FoxNews photographer at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX.Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin tells me the shooting happened a block away from the school, then shooter ran to school. He and DPS tell me one person shot. Awaiting further info. pic.twitter.com/xttZ5gzK8K — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 24, 2022

There is an active shooter at Robb Elementary. Law enforcement is on site. Your cooperation is needed at this time by not visiting the campus. As soon as more information is gathered it will be shared. The rest of the district is under a Secure Status. — Uvalde CISD (@Uvalde_CISD) May 24, 2022

There were no immediate reports of injuries in the school, which enrolls just under 600 students.

Uvalde police said students are being evacuated to a nearby center and has asked parents to pick up their children from the disclosed location.

Local police have also advised the public to avoid the area of the elementary school due to a "large police presence."

This is a developing story.