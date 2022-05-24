The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Shooter of Uvalde, Texas elementary school caught by police

Mayor Don McLaughlin told reporters one person was shot before the shooter entered the school premises.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 24, 2022 21:12

Updated: MAY 24, 2022 21:22
Crime scene tape. (photo credit: BRANDON ANDERSON/ FLICKR/ CREATIVE COMMONS)
Crime scene tape.
(photo credit: BRANDON ANDERSON/ FLICKR/ CREATIVE COMMONS)

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District (UCISD) in Texas was put under lockdown due to an active shooter situation at the Robb Elementary School on Tuesday evening, the school district's Twitter account confirmed. 

The Uvalde Police Department later said the shooter was caught and is in police custody after Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin told Fox News one person was shot as the shooter entered the school premises.

There were no immediate reports of injuries in the school, which enrolls just under 600 students.

Uvalde police said students are being evacuated to a nearby center and has asked parents to pick up their children from the disclosed location. 

Local police have also advised the public to avoid the area of the elementary school due to a "large police presence."

This is a developing story.



Tags United States school shooting texas
