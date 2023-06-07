Saudi Crown Prince, Blinken had 'candid' talks in Jeddah -US official

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had an "open, candid" discussion in the early hours of Wednesday, a US official said.

They discussed a full range of bilateral issues from Riyadh's potential normalization of ties with Israel to Yemen, Sudan and human rights issues.

"There was a good degree of convergence on potential initiatives where we share the same interests, while also recognizing where we have differences," the US official said, adding that the meeting lasted for an hour and forty minutes.