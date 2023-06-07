The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Saudi Crown Prince, Blinken had 'candid' talks in Jeddah -US official

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 7, 2023 06:21

 US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had an "open, candid" discussion in the early hours of Wednesday, a US official said.

They discussed a full range of bilateral issues from Riyadh's potential normalization of ties with Israel to Yemen, Sudan and human rights issues.

"There was a good degree of convergence on potential initiatives where we share the same interests, while also recognizing where we have differences," the US official said, adding that the meeting lasted for an hour and forty minutes.

Air India to send replacement plane for passengers stranded in Russia
By REUTERS
06/07/2023 08:31 AM
Russian forces shell Ukraine's Kherson region, one person dead - report
By REUTERS
06/07/2023 07:51 AM
Gantz gives up candidate for Judicial Selection Committee spot
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/07/2023 07:43 AM
Blast heard in Bnei Brak, Israel Police probing incident
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/07/2023 07:41 AM
Water in Nova Kakhovka starts declining after dam destruction - report
By REUTERS
06/07/2023 07:08 AM
Explosions heard over Aleppo, Syria - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/07/2023 12:19 AM
Zaporizhzhia cooling pond is full, has enough water for months
By REUTERS
06/06/2023 10:57 PM
Possible shooting reported in Gush Etzion in the West Bank - report
By ALON HOCHMON/MAARIV
06/06/2023 10:34 PM
Explosion reported at Israel's Elbit Systems facility - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/06/2023 10:07 PM
5-month-old fetus found near garbage bin in Umm el-Fahm - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/06/2023 09:36 PM
Israeli Foreign Ministry promotes aid to Ukraine after dam disaster
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/06/2023 09:35 PM
Islamic State claims responsibility for killing Afghan deputy governor
By REUTERS
06/06/2023 08:50 PM
Sudan's warring parties resume indirect ceasefire talks in Jeddah
By REUTERS
06/06/2023 06:31 PM
US had intelligence of Ukrainian plan to attack Nord Stream pipeline
By REUTERS
06/06/2023 06:11 PM
Russia says Bakhmut suburb under its control after Wagner accusation
By REUTERS
06/06/2023 06:06 PM
