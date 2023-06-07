Kamala Harris doesn't understand Israel's judicial reform, Cohen charges

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen verbally attacked United States Vice President Kamala Harris in a KAN Reshet B interview on Wednesday morning.

Cohen said that the vice president "would not be able to quote from a single clause from the judicial reform" after Harris said Israel's judiciary must remain independent, referencing the government's controversial judicial reform.

"I don't know if she read the bills or not, I would guess not," Cohen continued.

Kamla Harris: Israeli judiciary must remain independent

Harris made the comments at a Tuesday evening reception celebrating the 75th anniversary of Israel's founding hosted by the country's embassy in Washington.

"America will continue to stand for the values that have been the bedrock of the US-Israel relationship, which includes continuing to strengthen our democracies, which as the [Israeli] ambassador has said, are both built on strong institutions, checks and balances, and I'll add: an independent judiciary," Harris said.

Her remarks on the judiciary drew applause.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich and Minister of Foreign Affairs Eli Cohen at a press conference, at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, on January 25, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Israel's judicial reform causes tension with United States

Weeks of unprecedented street demonstrations followed Netanyahu's proposed package of reforms to the High Court of Justice, which members of his coalition accuse of overreach and elitism.

Under pressure at home and abroad, including from US President Joe Biden's administration, Netanyahu has delayed the overhaul to try to negotiate a consensus with the political opposition.