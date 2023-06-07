The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

US VP Harris says Israel needs 'independent judiciary'

The two leaders have had chilly relations since Biden took office. Biden had pressed Netanyahu in recent months to drop the judicial overhaul plan.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 7, 2023 03:55
US Vice President Kamala Harris is seen on the first day of the 118th Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, January 3, 2023 (photo credit: REUTERS/JON CHERRY)
US Vice President Kamala Harris is seen on the first day of the 118th Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, January 3, 2023
(photo credit: REUTERS/JON CHERRY)

US Vice President Kamala Harris said on Tuesday that Israel's democracy requires "an independent judiciary," wading into the controversy over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's proposed judicial overhaul that has drawn mass protests in Israel.

"America will continue to stand for the values that have been the bedrock of the US-Israel relationship, which includes continuing to strengthen our democracies, which as the (Israeli) ambassador has said, are both built on strong institutions, checks and balances, and I'll add: an independent judiciary," Harris said.

The vice president spoke at a reception celebrating the 75th anniversary of Israel's founding hosted by the country's embassy in Washington. Her remarks on the judiciary drew applause.

Commitment to Israel's national security 

Harris also reiterated the Biden administration's "ironclad commitment to the security of Israel."

Weeks of unprecedented street demonstrations followed Netanyahu's proposed package of reforms of the Supreme Court, which members of his religious-nationalist coalition accuse of overreach and elitism.

Israel Police officers are seen at the protest outside of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence on May 25, 2023. (credit: BROTHERS IN ARMS) Israel Police officers are seen at the protest outside of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence on May 25, 2023. (credit: BROTHERS IN ARMS)

Under pressure at home and abroad, including from US President Joe Biden's administration, Netanyahu has delayed the overhaul to try to negotiate a consensus with the political opposition.

Critics see a threat to independence of the courts by the prime minister, who is on trial on graft charges that he denies.

Top economists and national security veterans have warned of fallout, saying an independent court system is crucial to Israel's democratic norms and economic strength.

Before Harris spoke, Israeli President Isaac Herzog said in a video address to the crowd that he planned to visit the White House and address a joint session of the US Congress "in the near future." The trip is expected in July.

Biden has yet to extend a White House invitation to Netanyahu, despite Israel's status as a key Middle East ally.

The two leaders have had chilly relations since Biden took office. Biden had pressed Netanyahu in recent months to drop the judicial overhaul plan.

Netanyahu, who was prime minister for three years in the 1990s and then from 2009 to 2021, took office again in December to start his sixth term.



Tags Israel United States Joe Biden US Israel Kamala Harris Judicial Reform
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Groundbreaking Israeli cancer treatment has 90% success rate
2

Taliban claims: 'We will conquer Iran soon' amid water dispute

An IRGC Ground Forces commando.
3

Florida man loses arm to an alligator while going to the bathroom

American alligator
4

Chinese ship detained for hoarding British WWII-era weaponry

The Royal Navy battleship HMS Prince of Wales coming in to moor at Singapore, December 4, 1941.
5

Belarus official: West left us no choice but to deploy nuclear arms

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during a meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, February 17, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by