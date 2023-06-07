The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Kilauea volcano erupts in Hawaii, lava confined to crater

Kilauea last erupted in January, with activity stretching into March

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 7, 2023 18:11

Updated: JUNE 7, 2023 18:56
Kilauea volcano erupts in Hawaii (photo credit: REUTERS)
Kilauea volcano erupts in Hawaii
(photo credit: REUTERS)

The Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island erupted early on Wednesday morning and lava flows are currently confined to the surrounding crater floor, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said on Wednesday.

Kilauea last erupted in January, with activity stretching into March, the USGS says. The organization's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) detected a glow in Kilauea summit webcam images on Wednesday at 4:44 a.m. (14:44 GMT), indicating a new eruption.

'Hazards will be reassessed'

"The opening phases of eruptions are dynamic," the USGS said in an advisory. "The activity is confined to Halemaʻumaʻu (crater) and the hazards will be reassessed as the eruption progresses."

The USGS said it is elevating Kilauea's aviation color code from orange to red as it evaluates the eruption.

Kilauea volcano erupts in Hawaii (credit: REUTERS) Kilauea volcano erupts in Hawaii (credit: REUTERS)

Located in a closed area of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Kilauea is one of the world's most active volcanoes. In 2019, a string of earthquakes and major eruption at Kilauea led to the destructions of hundreds of homes and businesses.  



