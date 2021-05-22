Congo activates evacuation plan for Goma after volcano erupts
By REUTERS
MAY 22, 2021 23:55
The Democratic Republic of Congo's government has activated an evacuation plan for the eastern city of Goma after a volcano about 10 km (6 miles) north of the city erupted on Saturday, government spokesman Patrick Muyaya said on Twitter.
