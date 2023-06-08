Jewish leaders' meeting with Chikli in Washington DC canceled

Diaspora Minister Amichai Chikli's Thursday meeting in Washington DC with the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations was canceled early Thursday morning, according to Israeli media.

This comes after US-based groups voiced their intentions to protest the event and similar meetings with Economy Minister Nir Barkat in Boston and Innovation, Science and Technology Minister Ofir Akunis in Los Angeles were also canceled.

KAN reported that the Conference of Presidents said the meeting was canceled due to scheduling conflicts.