The home of the terrorist who shot and killed Elan Ganeles on Route 90 near Jericho will be demolished, the IDF announced Thursday.

The IDF mapped the area of the terrorist's home just a week after the February shooting was carried out, according to the IDF.

The security forces announced plans to destroy the home of Maher Shalon, one of two terrorists involved in the murder of Ganeles. The family of the terrorist may file an appeal against this.