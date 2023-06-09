The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
BREAKING NEWS

Russia to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus in July, Putin says

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 9, 2023 15:17

Russia will start deploying tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus after the facilities are ready on July 7-8, President Vladimir Putin told his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko on Friday in a meeting in Sochi.

"So everything is according to plan, everything is stable," Putin said, according to a readout from the Kremlin.

The two men had previously agreed the plan to deploy Russian land-based short-range nuclear missiles on the territory of Moscow's close ally, where they will remain under Russian command.

Islamic State claims responsibility for Afghanistan mosque blast
By REUTERS
06/09/2023 05:44 PM
15-year-old girl shot dead in Arab town in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/09/2023 05:43 PM
US spy satellites detected blast at Ukraine dam before it collapsed
By REUTERS
06/09/2023 05:12 PM
NATO condemns Russia's withdrawal from conventional armed forces treaty
By REUTERS
06/09/2023 04:42 PM
Labor MK announces intention to unseat Merav Michaeli as faction leader
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/09/2023 04:27 PM
Belgium to supply Ukraine with 105mm ammunition worth $35 mln
By REUTERS
06/09/2023 04:13 PM
IDF to raze home of teen terrorist who murdered Border Police officer
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/09/2023 04:04 PM
One UN peacekeeper killed and four injured in north Mali attack
By REUTERS
06/09/2023 03:30 PM
Israeli teens, 19 and 17, arrested for homophobic assault on bus
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/09/2023 03:26 PM
Two wounded in drone strike in Russian city of Voronezh
By REUTERS
06/09/2023 10:53 AM
PA President Abbas to visit China June 13-16 - Chinese foreign ministry
By REUTERS
06/09/2023 09:49 AM
IDF soldier lightly injured in attempted car theft near Ramallah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/09/2023 05:48 AM
Sudanese foreign ministry UN special representative persona non grata
By REUTERS
06/09/2023 12:44 AM
Damaged reservoir can provide water for big Ukrainian nuclear plant IAEA
By REUTERS
06/09/2023 12:20 AM
Eight injured in two missile strikes in central Ukraine -governor
By REUTERS
06/08/2023 10:49 PM
