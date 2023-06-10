Ben-Gvir must be fired due to Arab sector murders, Lapid tells Netanyahu

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu must fire National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, opposition head Yair Lapid said in a video address sent on social media on Saturday.

"We cannot go on like this, people are dying on the streets and families are being torn apart," Lapid said, adding that Ben-Gvir is "the biggest ministerial failure" in Israel Police's history.

לפיד קורא לנתניהו לפטר את בן גביר: מאז שהוא השר לביטחון לאומי מספר הנרצחים עלה ב-300% pic.twitter.com/oa44WPifCh — מוחמד מג'אדלה محمد مجادلة (@mmagadli) June 10, 2023

"The prime minister must lead a working group to combat the Arab sector crime, as we did...this is not a TikTok battle," Lapid charged at Netanyahu.