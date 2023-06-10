The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
One killed, several injured in three-way crash on Israel's Highway 1

The two victims that were injured were evacuated to Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem in moderate and serious conditions.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 10, 2023 21:16

Updated: JUNE 10, 2023 21:54
One killed, several injured in three-way crash on Israel's Highway 1 June 10, 2023. (photo credit: JERUSALEM DISTRICT MILITARY OPERATIONS)
One killed, several injured in three-way crash on Israel's Highway 1 June 10, 2023.
(photo credit: JERUSALEM DISTRICT MILITARY OPERATIONS)

A traffic accident involving three vehicles killed one person and injured several people on Highway 1 heading toward Tel Aviv on Saturday night.

Emergency rescue personnel arrived at the scene to begin rescue operations to assist the victims. The injured were at first trapped inside the vehicles, Walla reported.

The person killed was revealed to be a 25-year-old woman. The injured include a 30-year-old man with bruises on his chest and a 25-year-old man with bruises on his head, according to Walla.

The survivors in the aftermath

The two victims that were injured were evacuated to Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem in moderate and serious conditions.

One killed, several injured in three-way crash on Israel's Highway 1 June 10, 2023. (credit: JERUSALEM DISTRICT MILITARY OPERATIONS) One killed, several injured in three-way crash on Israel's Highway 1 June 10, 2023. (credit: JERUSALEM DISTRICT MILITARY OPERATIONS)

Israel police have started investigating the circumstances of what caused the accident. Two highway lanes were blocked as a result of the accident.



Tags hadassah hospital car accident traffic road safety
