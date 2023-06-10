The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Israel Police rescue 11 after boat capsized in Lake Kinneret

The civilians include a two-year-old toddler, children between the ages 4-5 and a woman currently in her late pregnancy stage.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 10, 2023 18:52

Updated: JUNE 10, 2023 19:26
THE KINNERET, Israel’s sole natural drinking water source (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
THE KINNERET, Israel’s sole natural drinking water source
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Eleven civilians were rescued after a boat capsized in Lake Kinneret, in northern Israel, on Saturday evening, Israel Police said.

Police's maritime unit arrived shortly following reports of the capsizing and successfully rescued seven out of the Kinneret's waters.

MDA reported that the civilians included six adults and five children and that seven civilians were rescued in light conditions. The remaining four were also successfully rescued, Israeli media reported. All civilians have been treated by paramedics at the scene.

The Kinneret (credit: MEITAL SHARABI) The Kinneret (credit: MEITAL SHARABI)

The civilians include a two-year-old toddler, children between the ages 4-5 and a woman currently in her late pregnancy stage, Walla reported.



