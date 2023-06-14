The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Bill Gates to meet President Xi on Friday during China visit

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 14, 2023 17:43

Bill Gates, Microsoft Corp's MSFT.O co-founder, is set to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday during his visit to China, two people with knowledge of the matter said.

The meeting will mark Xi's first meeting with a foreign private entrepreneur in recent years. The people said the encounter may be a one-on-one meeting. A third source confirmed they would meet, without providing further details.

Gates tweeted on Wednesday that he had landed in Beijing for the first time since 2019.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and China's State Council Information Office, which handles media queries on behalf of the Chinese government, did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Armenia says 2 Indian nationals wounded in Azerbaijani border shelling
By REUTERS
06/14/2023 05:30 PM
Russian parliament backs ban on gender change surgery
By REUTERS
06/14/2023 05:09 PM
Turkey and Sweden agree to hold more NATO talks -Turkish presidency
By REUTERS
06/14/2023 05:07 PM
IDF reservist steals army hummer to take family on a trip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/14/2023 05:00 PM
Blaze breaks out at power station in south Russia, three injured
By REUTERS
06/14/2023 04:22 PM
Israel's Highway 2 blocked due to suspicious device found on road
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/14/2023 03:57 PM
Kremlin says it will not rename 'special military operation' in Ukraine
By REUTERS
06/14/2023 03:14 PM
IDF finds gaps in communication in shooting of Palestinian toddler
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/14/2023 02:46 PM
IAEA chief waiting until safer to go to Ukraine nuclear plant
By REUTERS
06/14/2023 11:17 AM
US-based Islamic State propagandist pleads guilty to support for terror
By MICHAEL STARR
06/14/2023 11:14 AM
Russia's Medvedev: Moscow free to destroy enemies' undersea relay cables
By REUTERS
06/14/2023 10:12 AM
Victory supermarket owner questioned by Competition Authority - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/14/2023 09:41 AM
Palestinian arrested for abusing baby at Kfar Aqab daycare
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/14/2023 08:20 AM
5 Palestinian fisherman detained by IDF off coast of Gaza - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/14/2023 07:39 AM
Several Japan Self Defense Force personnel may be dead in shooting
By REUTERS
06/14/2023 04:50 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by