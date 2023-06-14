Germany's Bundestag approves €560 million payment for Israel's Arrow-3

The defense committee of the Bundestag, Germany's parliament, approved an advanced payment of 560 million euros to purchase Israel's Arrow-3 missile defense system on Wednesday.

The decision entails an upgrade to the fabric of strategic relations between Israel and Germany, proving that military transactions also require powerful political backing, Israel's Ambassador to Berlin Ron Prosor said. The Israeli economy, in addition to Germany and Europe as a whole, will benefit from the move, Prosor added.