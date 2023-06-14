The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Germany reaffirms commitment to Israel’s existence, condemns antisemitism

The security strategy also mentions fighting antisemitism, in its section on extremism.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: JUNE 14, 2023 14:24

Updated: JUNE 14, 2023 14:25
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu address a news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, March 16, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/ANNEGRET HILSE)
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu address a news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, March 16, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ANNEGRET HILSE)

Germany reaffirmed its commitment to Israel’s existence in the outline of its national security policy on Wednesday.

The 39-page document, titled “Robust. Resilient. Sustainable. Integrated Security for Germany,” is meant to lay out Berlin’s policies for the coming years. 

In his opening note, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that the document is “our compass…the first in the history of our country.” It is meant, among other things, to reflect Berlin’s “path towards more security and less dependence” in the wake of Russia’s war on Ukraine, which brought Berlin’s over-reliance on Moscow for energy to light.

Israel is mentioned twice in the document. First, in the executive summary, under the category of “What shapes us: Germany in the world,” it states that Germany bears a special responsibility in Europe both as the continent’s most populous country and largest economy, as well as “in awareness of our history,” which is “why we will continue to take on responsibility for Israel’s right to exist.” 

The German government expands upon this point later in the document.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu address a news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, March 16, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/ANNEGRET HILSE)

“We act in awareness of our history and of the guilt our country bears for unleashing the WWII and for perpetrating the Shoah, that betrayal of all civilized values,” it states. “Reconciliation with our European neighbors and responsibility for Israel’s right to exist remains an enduring obligation for us.” 

“We act in awareness of our history and of the guilt our country bears for unleashing the WWII and for perpetrating the Shoah, that betrayal of all civilized values.”

The document

The security strategy also mentions fighting antisemitism, in its section on extremism.

“New forms of extremism have arisen that risk dividing our society and tipping into violence,” the document states. “They are aimed at undermining and delegitimizing democratic decision-making processes and state institutions. They often resort to conspiracy ideologies, some of them antisemitic. These anti-democratic forms of extremism also jeopardize our security.”

The document also discusses the Iranian threat

The security document also describes the Iranian threat, stating that the Islamic Republic “is not only violating the human rights of its own citizens, but also continues to pursue its nuclear ambitions, producing ever more highly enriched fissile material, and has blocked efforts to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action of 2015. 

“In addition,” it states, “Iran’s missile program and its regional policy actions are fueling escalation and may give rise to new regional proliferation momentum.” 

Germany, together with France and the UK, are the European parties to the JCPOA, known as the E3.

Some of Germany’s major pledges in the document include the reduction of one-sided dependencies in commodities through diversification of supply and the creation of incentives for firms to hold strategic reserves.

Germany also pledged to spend 2% of economic output on average on defense, according to the summary - a weaker pledge, however, than the one made by Scholz days after the Russian invasion in a landmark speech heralding a "turning of era" or "Zeitenwede" in German foreign policy.

Scholz had said Germany would from now on invest more than 2% of economic output on defense up from around 1.5% currently, after years of resisting pleas from NATO allies to do so. 

Reuters contributed to this report.



