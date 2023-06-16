The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
UAE wishes to strengthen ties with Russia, Sheikh Mohammed tells Putin

The Middle East economic powerhouse has sought to maintain what it says is a neutral position on the Ukraine war.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 16, 2023 09:08

Updated: JUNE 16, 2023 13:55
Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan attend a meeting at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 16, 2023. (photo credit: Sputnik/Ilya Pitalev/Host photo agency via REUTERS)
Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan attend a meeting at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 16, 2023.
(photo credit: Sputnik/Ilya Pitalev/Host photo agency via REUTERS)

The president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which has not joined Western sanctions against Moscow, told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday that his nation wished to strengthen ties.

"I am pleased to be here today with you, your Excellency, and we wish to build on this relationship and we put our trust in you to do so," Sheikh Mohammed told Putin on the sidelines of a forum in St. Petersburg on Friday.

"The UAE continues to support all efforts aimed at reaching a political solution through dialog & diplomacy - towards global peace & stability," Sheikh Mohammed tweeted after the meeting.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 16, 2023. (credit: SPUTNIK/GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/KREMLIN VIA REUTERS) Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 16, 2023. (credit: SPUTNIK/GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/KREMLIN VIA REUTERS)

Putin had earlier thanked the president for his efforts in freeing prisoners of war in Ukraine.



