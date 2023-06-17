The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
57-year-old man shot dead in Nazareth

Police reported that they believe these murder are revenge for the Yafia murders last week.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 17, 2023 10:21

Updated: JUNE 17, 2023 18:53
The EMMS Nazareth Hospital, English Hospital, pronounced a 57-year-old man dead after he was brought in with a critical injury from a shooting incident in Nazareth on Saturday, according to Israeli news.

Another man was also brought in with him in critical condition and is currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

The victim became another addition to an ever-growing list of fatalities that came as a result of feuding crime families in Israel's north. Arab sector violence has become increasingly constant with murders within the Arab sector becoming a weekly occurrence.

The deceased, identified as an associate of the Harari organization, became the 27th victim in a conflict between the Khariri and Bakri organizations, Israeli media reported Saturday. Police arrived at the scene to gather evidence and open an investigation. Israel Police reported that they believe these murders are revenge for the Yafia murders last week.

Revenge sought in war for blood

The five fatalities in the shooting that police deemed to be a criminal incident, were identified as Naim Margiyeh, Abu Naim Margiyeh, Iliyah Margiyeh, Louis Abu Ragheb and Abraheem Shehadeh, 15, all were connected to the Bakri family crime ring who also own the car wash where the shooting took place, according to KAN.

The incident led the Yafia council to declare a period of mourning.

The victims were treated by MDA paramedics on site and were then taken to EMMS Nazareth Hospital where they were declared dead. Ynet said this was the single shooting with the most victims since 2009. It was preceded by another shooting in which a three-year-old girl and a man, 30, were seriously injured in the incident in Kafr Kanna, another Arab-Israeli town not far from Nazareth.

The two injured were taken to Poriya Medical Center near Tiberias for further treatment. The toddler was said to be in serious condition and the man was in a critical state, media said. So far in 2023, more than 97 people in the Arab sector have been killed in criminal incidents, according to the Abraham Initiatives, an NGO that tracks Arab-Israeli crime.



