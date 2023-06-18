Jordanian FM condemns Israeli gov't on expansions on settlements

The Jordanian foreign ministry on Sunday condemned the government's decision to expand settlements, according to Israeli media.

"The official spokesman for the ministry, Ambassador Sinan al-Majali, confirmed that settlement expansion and the displacement of residents from their homes is a breach of history and a gross violation of international law and resolutions of international legitimacy," the statement said. "The practices carried out by Israel, the occupying power, such as building and expanding settlements, confiscating lands and displacing Palestinians, are illegitimate, illegal, rejected and condemned and represent a serious violation of international humanitarian law, undermining the foundations of peace and the chances of a two-state solution."