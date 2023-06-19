2 IDF soldiers injured in attempted ramming in northern West Bank

Two IDF soldiers were lightly injured during a suspected ramming attack near Nazlat Zayd in the northern West Bank on Monday evening, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit. One of the soldiers was transferred to the hospital for further treatment.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, the two Palestinians driving the car who attempted the ramming attack were shot by Israeli forces during the attempt. One of the two is in critical condition.

Ramming comes after intensive clashes in nearby Jenin

The ramming comes just hours after intensive clashes in Jenin, east of Nazlat Zayd, during which seven IDF soldiers and Border Police officers were wounded and five Palestinians were killed.

Palestinian gunmen clash with Israeli troops during an Israeli raid in Jenin, in the West Bank June 19, 2023. (credit: RANEEN SAWAFTA/REUTERS)

Seven IDF vehicles were damaged and stuck in the morning due to the clashes in Jenin, with the IDF operating for hours after the initial clashes to evacuate all the vehicles.