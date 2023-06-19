The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

2 IDF soldiers injured in attempted ramming in northern West Bank

The ramming comes just hours after intensive clashes in Jenin, located near the site of the ramming.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 19, 2023 20:23

Updated: JUNE 19, 2023 21:36
Israeli soldiers inspect the scene where a Palestinian was shot and killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank village of Silwad near Ramallah August 26, 2016 (photo credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS)
Israeli soldiers inspect the scene where a Palestinian was shot and killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank village of Silwad near Ramallah August 26, 2016
(photo credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS)

Two IDF soldiers were lightly injured during a suspected ramming attack near Nazlat Zayd in the northern West Bank on Monday evening, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit. One of the soldiers was transferred to the hospital for further treatment.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, the two Palestinians driving the car who attempted the ramming attack were shot by Israeli forces during the attempt. One of the two is in critical condition.

Ramming comes after intensive clashes in nearby Jenin

The ramming comes just hours after intensive clashes in Jenin, east of Nazlat Zayd, during which seven IDF soldiers and Border Police officers were wounded and five Palestinians were killed.

Palestinian gunmen clash with Israeli troops during an Israeli raid in Jenin, in the West Bank June 19, 2023. (credit: RANEEN SAWAFTA/REUTERS) Palestinian gunmen clash with Israeli troops during an Israeli raid in Jenin, in the West Bank June 19, 2023. (credit: RANEEN SAWAFTA/REUTERS)

Seven IDF vehicles were damaged and stuck in the morning due to the clashes in Jenin, with the IDF operating for hours after the initial clashes to evacuate all the vehicles. 



Tags Jenin West Bank Palestinian Car ramming
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'Anne Frank pornography' being banned in Florida, Texas schools

"Anne Frank's Diary: The Graphic Adaptation"
2

Saudi Arabia, China undermine US influence in Middle East - analysis

CHINESE PRESIDENT Xi Jinping meets with then-Saudi deputy crown prince Mohammed bin Salman during the G20 Summit in Zhejiang province, China, in 2016.
3

'Law & Order' actress Diane Neal talks moving to Israel, future plans

DIANE NEAL poses during a photocall for ‘Law and Order: Special Victims Unit’ at the 52nd Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco, 2012.
4

Russia's Putin attacks Jewish heritage of Ukraine's Zelensky

UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT Volodymyr Zelensky takes part in a commemoration ceremony for the victims of the massacre of Jews at Babyn Yar during the Holocaust, in January.
5

Nuclear deal nears, freeing Iranian funds and US prisoners

US President Joe Biden and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by