A judicial reform bill to regulate the reasonableness standard will be put before the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee on Wednesday, the committee spokesperson announced on Tuesday.

The bill would amend Basic Law: The Judiciary with a provision that would prevent judicial authorities to pass judgements based on the reasonableness doctrines against the prime minister, minister, or other elected officials.

The unreasonableness doctrine is a common law principle that allows judicial review of administrative decisions that go beyond the scope of what a responsible and reasonable authority would undertake.

Reasonableness one of the least contested provisions of the reform

The matter of reasonableness is one of the least contested provisions of the judicial reform first proposed by Justice Minister Yariv Levin in January.

K SIMCHA ROTHMAN with Justice Minister Yariv Levin in the Knesset on Wednesday. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

During negotiations at the President's House between the coalition and opposition on an agreed reform framework, multiple reports surfaced indicating that agreement had been reached on the matter.

On Monday, it was reported that the coalition would break with the freeze on legislative action and move ahead with a reasonableness bill, as well as a bill on the status of government legal advisors.