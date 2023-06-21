The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Putin says Russia's new Sarmat nuclear missiles soon ready for deployment

Putin stressed the importance of Russia's "triad" of nuclear forces that can be launched from land, sea or air.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 21, 2023 15:06

Updated: JUNE 21, 2023 16:03
Russian President Vladimir Putin watches a test launch of the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile at Plesetsk cosmodrome in Arkhangelsk region, via video link in Moscow, Russia, April 20, 2022. (photo credit: SPUTNIK/MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/KREMLIN VIA REUTERS)
Russian President Vladimir Putin watches a test launch of the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile at Plesetsk cosmodrome in Arkhangelsk region, via video link in Moscow, Russia, April 20, 2022.
(photo credit: SPUTNIK/MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/KREMLIN VIA REUTERS)

President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia's new generation of Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missiles, which are capable of carrying 10 or more nuclear warheads, would soon be deployed for combat duty.

In a speech to new graduates of military academies, Putin stressed the importance of Russia's "triad" of nuclear forces that can be launched from land, sea or air.

Putin stresses importance of Russia's nuclear 'triad'

"The most important task here is the development of the nuclear triad, which is a key guarantee of Russia's military security and global stability," he said.

"Already about half of the units and formations of the Strategic Missile Forces are equipped with the latest Yars systems, and the troops are being re-equipped with modern missile systems with the Avangard hypersonic warhead."

Participants stand next to a sled, which is composed of various parts including elements depicting Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Russian missiles Kinzhal and Sarmat (credit: REUTERS/ALEXEY NASYROV)Participants stand next to a sled, which is composed of various parts including elements depicting Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Russian missiles Kinzhal and Sarmat (credit: REUTERS/ALEXEY NASYROV)

The first Sarmat launchers will be put on combat duty "in the near future," Putin said.

Defense minister says 'collective West' waging 'real war' against Russia

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told the assembled graduates in the Kremlin's St George's Hall, which commemorates the greatest feats in Russian military history, that the "collective West" was waging a "real war" against Russia.

Putin has repeatedly said since the start of the Ukraine conflict that Russia is ready to use all means, including nuclear weapons, to defend its "territorial integrity." Last year he said he was placing territories seized in Ukraine that Russia now claims as its own under Moscow's nuclear umbrella.

As recently as last week, however, Putin said Ukrainian forces had "no chance" in their current counteroffensive, and Russia had no need to resort to nuclear weapons.

The new Sarmat missile is designed to carry out nuclear strikes on targets thousands of missiles away in the United States or Europe. But its deployment has proceeded slower than planned, as Russia had said in April 2022 that it would be in place by autumn of that year.

Dmitry Rogozin, then head of Russia's space agency, said at that time that the missiles would be deployed with a unit in the Krasnoyarsk region of Siberia, about 3,000 km (1,860 miles) east of Moscow.

Rogozin said they would be placed at the same sites and in the same silos as the Soviet-era Voyevoda missiles they are replacing, hailing the new "super-weapon" as an historic event that would guarantee the security of Russia's children and grandchildren for the next 30-40 years.



Tags Nuclear Russia Vladimir Putin nuclear bomb ballistic missile
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'Anne Frank pornography' being banned in Florida, Texas schools

"Anne Frank's Diary: The Graphic Adaptation"
2

Saudi Arabia, China undermine US influence in Middle East - analysis

CHINESE PRESIDENT Xi Jinping meets with then-Saudi deputy crown prince Mohammed bin Salman during the G20 Summit in Zhejiang province, China, in 2016.
3

Biden admin. won't acknowledge Iran deal explicitly to skirt Congress - analysis

Atomic symbol and USA and Iranian flags are seen in this illustration taken, September 8, 2022.
4

Pumping groundwater has caused the Earth's rotation to shift - study

The Earth is seen rotating in space (Illustrative).
5

Israel plans first-ever sale of flagship Merkava tank to European country

Tank crews from the Seventh Brigade's 75th Battalion train with their new Merkava Mk. 4 tanks
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by