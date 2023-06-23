The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

US Navy detected possible implosion of Titan sub days ago - WSJ report

The submarine vanished during a dive down to the Titanic wreck on Sunday. The confirmation of the sub's loss came after an extensive search mission. 

By NOA ROSEN
Published: JUNE 23, 2023 10:16

Updated: JUNE 23, 2023 11:48
A satellite image shows ships taking part in the search and rescue operations associated with the missing Titan submersible near the wreck of the Titanic, June 22, 2023 (photo credit: MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
A satellite image shows ships taking part in the search and rescue operations associated with the missing Titan submersible near the wreck of the Titanic, June 22, 2023
(photo credit: MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

In a report done by the Wall Street Journal, the United States Navy has confirmed that sounds "consistent with an implosion" were detected shortly after OceanGate's Titan submersible lost contact on Sunday.

The submarine, which carried five individuals, including British billionaire businessman Hamish Harding and members of Pakistan's wealthy Dawood family, vanished during a dive down to the Titanic wreck on Sunday. The confirmation of the sub's loss came after an extensive search mission. 

CBS News reported that a US Navy told them that "the Navy detected what it called an acoustic anomaly consistent with an implosion after the Titan lost contact on Sunday. The official said that the information was shared with the Coast Guard, which used it to narrow down the search area."

During a press conference on Thursday, the Coast Guard stated that they had "listening devices in the water but they didn't detect any catastrophic failures."

CBS reported that the Coast Guard and its partners will continue looking for answers as to what happened to the submersible by analyzing the debris that was found and gathered at the search site.

Rear Admiral John Mauger, the First Coast Guard District commander, speaks during a press conference updating about the search of the missing OceanGate Expeditions submersible, which is carrying five people to explore the wreck of the sunken Titanic, in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., June 22, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER) Rear Admiral John Mauger, the First Coast Guard District commander, speaks during a press conference updating about the search of the missing OceanGate Expeditions submersible, which is carrying five people to explore the wreck of the sunken Titanic, in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., June 22, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER)

On Thursday, the deployment of two specialized deep-sea robot vehicles expanded the search farther into the ocean's depths, where immense pressure and pitch-black darkness complicated the mission.

According to a statement made to the BBC by OceanGate Expeditions co-founder Guillermo Söhnlein, he suggests the possibility of a sudden and rapid implosion of the vessel.

"If that's what happened, that's what would have happened four days ago," Söhnlein said.

Safety of the Titan sub was questioned

Questions about the Titan's safety were raised in a 2018 lawsuit filed by OceanGate's former director of marine operations, David Lochridge, who claimed he was fired for voicing concerns that the hull could not withstand extreme depths.

In its own court claim against Lochridge, OceanGate said he refused to accept the lead engineer's assurances and accused Lochridge of improperly sharing confidential information.

The two sides settled the case in November 2018. Neither the company nor Lochridge's attorney has commented on the details of the dispute.

Months prior to the lawsuit, a group of submersible industry leaders wrote to OceanGate warning that the "experimental" approach" to the sub's development could result in "minor to catastrophic" problems.

Aaron Newman, a former Titan passenger who knows some of the missing people, told NBC on Wednesday he felt safe during his dive.

"This is not a Disney ride," he said. "We're going places that very few people have been."

If the Titan managed to return to the surface, it could still be difficult to spot it in the open water, experts said. The submersible is sealed shut with bolts from the outside, making it impossible for those inside to escape without assistance.

If the Titan is on the ocean floor, a rescue effort would be even more challenging because of the massive pressures and total darkness at a depth of more than 2 miles. Titanic expert Tim Maltin said it would be "almost impossible to effect a sub-to-sub rescue" on the seabed.

A French research ship carrying a deep-sea diving robot submersible was expected to arrive later on Wednesday.

The remote-controlled vessel is capable of diving as deep as the Titanic wreck and could help free the submersible if it is stuck, though the robot cannot lift the 21,000-pound (9,525-kg) Titan on its own. The robot could also help hook the sub to a surface ship that is able to lift it, the operator said.

Reuters and The Jerusalem Post Staff have contributed to this report.



Tags United States US Navy Titanic Submarine
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Saudi Arabia, China undermine US influence in Middle East - analysis

CHINESE PRESIDENT Xi Jinping meets with then-Saudi deputy crown prince Mohammed bin Salman during the G20 Summit in Zhejiang province, China, in 2016.
2

Biden admin. won't acknowledge Iran deal explicitly to skirt Congress - analysis

Atomic symbol and USA and Iranian flags are seen in this illustration taken, September 8, 2022.
3

Pumping groundwater has caused the Earth's rotation to shift - study

The Earth is seen rotating in space (Illustrative).
4

Four dead in West Bank shooting attack, Hamas claims responsibility
5

Israel plans first-ever sale of flagship Merkava tank to European country

Tank crews from the Seventh Brigade's 75th Battalion train with their new Merkava Mk. 4 tanks
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by