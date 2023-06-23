The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Russian mercenary boss vows to avenge army 'destruction' of his force; Moscow denies accusation

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 23, 2023 22:33

Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin on Friday accused the Russian military of destroying his fighters, without explaining his accusation, and vowed to stop the "evil" of the military leadership.

The Defence Ministry quickly issued a statement saying Prigozhin's accusations "do not correspond to reality and are an informational provocation."

In a series of audio messages on his official Telegram channel, Prigozhin said the "evil" of the Russian military leadership "must be stopped," adding:

"Those who destroyed our lads, who destroyed the lives of many tens of thousands of Russian soldiers, will be punished. I ask that no one offer resistance."

 

US engaging with Israel on reports US citizens at risk in West Bank
By REUTERS
06/23/2023 09:19 PM
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Hokkaido, Japan region
By REUTERS
06/23/2023 09:01 PM
Lebanon stays off money laundering watchlist
By REUTERS
06/23/2023 08:52 PM
US files first-ever charges against Chinese fentanyl manufacturers
By REUTERS
06/23/2023 07:30 PM
Off-duty pilot helps land Air Canada plane after medical emergency
By REUTERS
06/23/2023 06:39 PM
US convenes nuclear meeting with China, France, Russia and UK -State Dep
By REUTERS
06/23/2023 05:48 PM
Shin Bet arrests Israeli settler involved in West Bank riots
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/23/2023 05:20 PM
Russia responds to fresh EU sanctions with travel bans
By REUTERS
06/23/2023 03:21 PM
Influencer Andrew Tate to stay under house arrest, court rules
By REUTERS
06/23/2023 02:14 PM
Beit Shemesh resident arrested on suspicion of threatening Netanyahu
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/23/2023 01:05 PM
Israeli official invited to Saudi Expo event blocked from entry - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/23/2023 01:00 PM
Six Palestinians arrested on suspicion of terrorist activity
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/23/2023 10:24 AM
One killed in Zaporizhzhia shelling
By REUTERS
06/23/2023 09:24 AM
YouTube down for thousands of users - Downdetector
By REUTERS
06/23/2023 04:09 AM
