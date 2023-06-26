The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Russia's Prigozhin still under investigation for mutiny - Kommersant newspaper

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 26, 2023 10:54

Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin remains under investigation by the Federal Security Service (FSB) on suspicion of organizing an armed mutiny, the Kommersant newspaper reported on Monday, citing an unidentified source.

The criminal case against Prigozhin was initiated on June 23 after he announced a "march for justice" by his fighters against the military leadership, who he said were cowards who were undermining Russia's war effort in Ukraine.

As part of a deal, as set out by the Kremlin's spokesman, criminal charges against the mutineers were to be dropped in exchange for their return to camps, and Prigozhin was to move to Belarus.

On its website, Kommersant cited its source as saying there had not yet been time to change the status of the case.

 

Netanyahu trial judges to publish summary of Case 4000 meeting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/26/2023 11:07 AM
Min. Ben-Gvir blames previous gov't for rise in Arab society crime
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/26/2023 11:05 AM
Wagner mutiny shows Moscow's 'big strategic mistake' in attacking Kyiv
By REUTERS
06/26/2023 10:57 AM
FSB detains Russian citizen for sending money to Ukraine for drones -RIA
By REUTERS
06/26/2023 10:03 AM
Moscow mayor cancels Wagner mutiny anti-terror regime in city -statement
By REUTERS
06/26/2023 09:27 AM
US embassy contacted Russia over security amid Prigozhin mutiny -RIA cit
By REUTERS
06/26/2023 08:57 AM
Russian defense minister visits troops after Wagner mutiny
By REUTERS
06/26/2023 08:07 AM
Man in his 20s dies in collision on Route 5 near Beit Aryeh
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/26/2023 06:11 AM
Biden and Zelensky discuss recent events in Russia -White House
By REUTERS
06/25/2023 10:41 PM
Ukraine's defense minister: Things 'moving in right direction'
By REUTERS
06/25/2023 09:04 PM
Two killed in Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk -Russian-appointed mayor
By REUTERS
06/25/2023 08:39 PM
IDF deploys additional forces to West Bank amid violence, terror
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/25/2023 07:44 PM
Israel's Highway 1 blocked by police after truck catches fire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/25/2023 06:47 PM
Putin, Lukashenko hold call after Russia thwarts Wagner mutiny
By REUTERS
06/25/2023 06:32 PM
Netanyahu trial: Prosecution demands judge meetings be public
By MICHAEL STARR
06/25/2023 04:52 PM
