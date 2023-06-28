Likud minister: We're changing Reasonableness Doctrine to fire AG

Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi stated Wednesday that he wants to fire Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara, but the government is currently unable to due to the Reasonableness Doctrine.

"When she entered office, I told her not to bring a lot of objects with her because she would go home very quickly," said Karhi. "I still think that's what needs to be done. Because of this we're doing a judicial reform. Seemingly it's not possible to actualize this process so quickly because of the Reasonableness Doctrine, because of all these things, there is no governance here. When we return governance, there won't be a rule of law gang that can overturn a government and depose a sitting prime minister."