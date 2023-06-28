The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Police chief Shabtai to finish term in January, Tel Aviv commander replaced

Shabtai and Ben-Gvir will work together to choose a new police chief to replace Shabtai once he finishes his term.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 28, 2023 20:25

Updated: JUNE 28, 2023 21:02
NATIONAL SECURITY MINISTER Itamar Ben-Gvir and Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai attend the opening of a new police station in the Negev, on Tuesday. ‘It’s not about being tougher. It’s about being smarter,’ say the writers. (photo credit: FLASH90)
(photo credit: FLASH90)

Israel Police chief Kobi Shabtai and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir agreed that Shabtai would leave his role as police chief on January 17, the National Security Ministry and Israel Police chief announced on Wednesday.

Shabtai, Ben-Gvir make new appointments throughout police force

Shabtai and Ben-Gvir additionally agreed on a series of new appointments throughout the police force.

As part of the new appointments, Peretz Amar will be appointed as the new commander of the Tel Aviv District, with the current commander of the district, Ami Eshed, being transferred to be the commander of the training division.

Tel Aviv District Commander of the Police, Amichai (Ami) Eshed, oversees a protest against the Israeli government's planned judicial overhaul in Tel Aviv on March 11, 2023. (credit: ERIK MARMOR/FLASH90) Tel Aviv District Commander of the Police, Amichai (Ami) Eshed, oversees a protest against the Israeli government's planned judicial overhaul in Tel Aviv on March 11, 2023. (credit: ERIK MARMOR/FLASH90)

Ben-Gvir had already decided to transfer Eshed in March, but was blocked from doing so by Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara, who froze the decision until a legal investigation into the matter.

Additionally, Amir Cohen will be appointed as the new commander of the Southern District, Yoram Sofer (currently the commander of the Coastal District) will be appointed as the commissioner for the fight against crime in the Arab sector, and Dani Levi will replace Sofer as the commander of the Coastal District.

Earlier this month, Sofer - who is considered a leading candidate to replace Shabtai - stirred controversy after telling N12 that he handled attempts by protesters to block roads with "a heavy hand" and bragging that roads were not blocked in his jurisdiction.

Sofer has been the center of controversy in recent weeks as a number of incidents of alleged police brutality were reported against protesters in Caesarea and Hadera, which are under his jurisdiction.

Also, Yitzhak Brick will be appointed as the commander of Border Police, Yossi Roffe will be appointed as the head of the planning division, and Yair Hezroni will be appointed as the head of the logistics division.



