President Isaac Herzog will address a joint session of the US Congress on July 19, Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy announced on Thursday.

The trip is meant to mark the 75th anniversary of Israeli statehood.

"In May, I became the second Speaker of the US House of Representatives in history to address the Israeli Knesset, and now, it is my privilege to host Israeli President Isaac Herzog for a similar honor. The only other President of Israel to share this distinction is his father—President Chaim Herzog—more than 35 years ago,” McCarthy said.

The Speaker said that “the world is better off when America and Israel work together.

"Eleven minutes after declaring independence in 1948, the United States was the first to recognize the state of Israel, and today, we continue to strengthen the unbreakable bond between our two democracies," he added.

US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy (center) is seen alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana in Jerusalem, Israel, on May 1, 2023. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Herzog is also expected to meet with US President Joe Biden at the White House during his visit to Washington.

Biden has not yet invited Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House, even saying in public earlier this year that he has no plans to do so. Biden has criticized this government's judicial reform, and his administration is also critical of Israeli construction plans in Judea and Samaria.

At the same time, US-Israel security and intelligence cooperation has continued apace, and the US has sought to help Israel and Saudi Arabia establish diplomatic relations.