Iran's Nour News dismisses Israel report of capturing Iranian agent

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 30, 2023 16:41

Iran's state-run Nour News said on Friday Israel's report that it had foiled an attack in Cyprus by capturing an Iranian agent was an effort to cover up its own domestic crisis.

Israel said on Thursday its Mossad intelligence service carried out an operation in Iran to capture the suspected leader of an Iranian plot to attack Israeli businesspeople in Cyprus. 

"The Zionist regime, which is (facing a) deterioration of its domestic situation, has narrated a failed operation from a year ago in Iran where all its agents were arrested in an upside-down manner," said Nour News which is close to Iran's top national security body.

Putin and Modi discuss Ukraine, armed mutiny on phone call - Kremlin
By REUTERS
06/30/2023 04:50 PM
35-year-old woman drowns in the Dead Sea
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/30/2023 04:13 PM
Finnish minister resigns over Nazi references
By REUTERS
06/30/2023 01:10 PM
Ukraine parliament speaker discusses Zelensky's Peace Formula with Ohana
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/30/2023 12:37 PM
UK environment minister quits with stinging criticism of PM Sunak
By REUTERS
06/30/2023 11:11 AM
667 people arrested after third night of riots in France, says minister
By REUTERS
06/30/2023 08:51 AM
US special envoy for Iran says his security clearance under review
By REUTERS
06/30/2023 12:32 AM
12 haredi protesters arrested for breaking into a military prison
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/30/2023 12:30 AM
Chinese spy balloon did not collect information over US -Pentagon
By REUTERS
06/29/2023 10:12 PM
Judge rejects Trump bid to dismiss Carroll's 1st defamation lawsuit
By REUTERS
06/29/2023 10:04 PM
US State Department condemns burning of Quran in Sweden
By REUTERS
06/29/2023 09:16 PM
Christine King Farris, sister of Martin Luther King Jr, dies aged 95
By REUTERS
06/29/2023 09:03 PM
Russian Patriarch: we can avert 'negative political developments'
By REUTERS
06/29/2023 07:38 PM
Anti-judicial reform protesters block the Ayalon Highway
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/29/2023 07:24 PM
Child and mother found after falling overboard from Baltic ferry
By REUTERS
06/29/2023 06:46 PM
