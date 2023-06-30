The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
BREAKING NEWS

Bolsonaro's career wrecked as Brazil court forms majority to bar him for 8 years

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 30, 2023 18:51

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's political career evaporated on Friday as a majority of federal electoral court (TSE) justices voted to bar him from public office until 2030 for his conduct during last year's fraught election.

Four out of seven (TSE) justices voted to convict Bolsonaro for abuse of power and misuse of the media last year, when he summoned ambassadors to vent unfounded claims about Brazil's electronic voting system. Two more justices are still to vote.

Bolsonaro, a former army captain who narrowly lost October's election to leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, is accused of creating a nationwide movement to overturn the election result that culminated in the Jan. 8 invasion of government buildings in Brasilia by thousands of his supporters.

The lead justice in the case, Benedito Goncalves, voted earlier this week to make the former president ineligible for eight years, saying he had "used the meeting with ambassadors to spread doubts and incite conspiracy theories."

Bolsonaro denies any wrongdoing and has already said he plans to the Supreme Court.

"I have not attacked the voting system; I just showed its possible flaws," Bolsonaro said in an interview with the Itatiaia radio station on Friday, before the judgment. "This trial doesn't make any sense."

Two dead in Moldova airport shooting, gunman detained - interior ministry
By REUTERS
06/30/2023 06:52 PM
Leader of Russia's Wagner helped boot UN peacekeepers from Mali, US says
By REUTERS
06/30/2023 06:14 PM
Russian watchdog blocks media outlets linked to Prigozhin
By REUTERS
06/30/2023 06:10 PM
Around 200 protesters outside of the Prime Minister's house in Caesarea
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/30/2023 05:35 PM
Buqata Council head announces that wind turbine construction been frozen
By ELI ASHKENAZI/WALLA!
06/30/2023 05:34 PM
Putin and Modi discuss Ukraine, armed mutiny on phone call - Kremlin
By REUTERS
06/30/2023 04:50 PM
Iran's Nour News dismisses Israel report of capturing Iranian agent
By REUTERS
06/30/2023 04:41 PM
35-year-old woman drowns in the Dead Sea
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/30/2023 04:13 PM
Finnish minister resigns over Nazi references
By REUTERS
06/30/2023 01:10 PM
Ukraine parliament speaker discusses Zelensky's Peace Formula with Ohana
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/30/2023 12:37 PM
UK environment minister quits with stinging criticism of PM Sunak
By REUTERS
06/30/2023 11:11 AM
667 people arrested after third night of riots in France, says minister
By REUTERS
06/30/2023 08:51 AM
US special envoy for Iran says his security clearance under review
By REUTERS
06/30/2023 12:32 AM
12 haredi protesters arrested for breaking into a military prison
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/30/2023 12:30 AM
Chinese spy balloon did not collect information over US -Pentagon
By REUTERS
06/29/2023 10:12 PM
