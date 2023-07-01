The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

CIA director called Kremlin to assure US had no role in aborted mutiny

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 1, 2023 02:13

CIA Director William Burns called Russian spy chief Sergei Naryshkin after last week's aborted mutiny in Russia to assure the Kremlin that the United States had no role in it, the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

Burns' phone call with Naryshkin, the head of Russia's SVR foreign intelligence service, took place this week and was the highest-level contact between the two governments since the attempted mutiny, the Wall Street Journal said.

The boss of Russia's Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, shocked the world by leading last week's armed revolt, only to abruptly call it off as his fighters approached Moscow.

President Joe Biden said on Monday the brief uprising by Russian mercenaries against the Kremlin was part of a struggle within the Russian system and that the United States and its allies were not involved in it.

Two Palestinians injured by gunfire near Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/01/2023 12:24 AM
Blinken thanks Saudi foreign minister for support
By REUTERS
06/30/2023 11:59 PM
Seven people injured in car accident near Beersheba
By Arnold Nataev/Maariv
06/30/2023 11:42 PM
Australia, Canada, UK foreign ministers say concerned by West Bank events
By REUTERS
06/30/2023 11:29 PM
Poland fears Wagner in Belarus could destabilize region
By REUTERS
06/30/2023 11:02 PM
Russia bans Polish cargo transport trucks, some exceptions-TASS
By REUTERS
06/30/2023 10:00 PM
US State Dept. review of Afghan evacuation slams Biden, Trump
By REUTERS
06/30/2023 09:40 PM
Ukrainian counteroffensive slower than predicted, but advancing - Milley
By REUTERS
06/30/2023 08:43 PM
IDF soldier recorded smash car window Palestinian village during patrol
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/30/2023 08:15 PM
Biden calls Supreme Court student loan ruling disappointing and wrong
By REUTERS
06/30/2023 08:03 PM
SCOTUS ruling on LGBT rights could lead to more discrimination - Biden
By REUTERS
06/30/2023 07:18 PM
Two dead in Moldova airport shooting, gunman detained - interior ministry
By REUTERS
06/30/2023 06:52 PM
Leader of Russia's Wagner helped boot UN peacekeepers from Mali, US says
By REUTERS
06/30/2023 06:14 PM
Russian watchdog blocks media outlets linked to Prigozhin
By REUTERS
06/30/2023 06:10 PM
Around 200 protesters outside of the Prime Minister's house in Caesarea
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/30/2023 05:35 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by