The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Wagner's Prigozhin is far from safe in Belarus, opposition leader admits

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya also expressed concern that Wagner would be used to further oppress the people of Belarus.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 29, 2023 03:37
Founder of Wagner private mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin speaks inside the headquarters of the Russian southern army military command center, which is taken under control of Wagner PMC, according to him, in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 24, 2023, (photo credit: PRESS SERVICE OF "CONCORD"/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Founder of Wagner private mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin speaks inside the headquarters of the Russian southern army military command center, which is taken under control of Wagner PMC, according to him, in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 24, 2023,
(photo credit: PRESS SERVICE OF "CONCORD"/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

In an exclusive interview with London’s Biggest Conversation (LBC) on June 27, an opposition Belarusian politician, spoke about exiled Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Prigozhin ended Wagner’s attempted mutiny in exchange for being permitted to move to Belarus without facing prosecution.

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya claimed that Prigozhin was in danger in Belarus and was “definitely not welcome.”

"Lukashenko is fully loyal to Putin, and if he's given such order to do something with Prigozhin you know - he will do this," Tikhanovskaya said in the interview.

Tikhamovskaya’s concerns are shared by former CIA director General David Petraeus, who said, "Prigozhin kept his life, but lost his Wagner Group," Petraeus said.

Belarus opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya arrives for a meeting with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at Bellevue Palace in Berlin, Germany, November 11, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/ANNEGRET HILSE)Belarus opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya arrives for a meeting with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at Bellevue Palace in Berlin, Germany, November 11, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/ANNEGRET HILSE)

"And he should be very careful around open windows in his new surroundings in Belarus, where he's going."

Russian politicians comment on Prigozhin’s safety

Yevgeny Popov, a deputy in the United Russia party, issued a statement on LBC asserting that “no one is safe from Russian justice if you are a [criminal]. You will be punished."

"His fighters are going to take part in the conflict in Ukraine. They of course made crime against Russians. Thank God we don’t have any huge blood here. They are going to fight.”

"They should be punished. But first of all we should and must follow the president’s decision in this case.” 

"If you’re waiting for a coup, if you’re waiting for a crisis, if you want to change the regime in Russia, you’re going to wait forever.”

"Yes it was a crisis situation during the weekend and we’ve been the witnesses to a mutiny, and of course it was difficult to understand why Prigozhin did it."

Why would Belarus accept Prigozhin?

"He's a war criminal, and he can bring this war into Belarus. And we as a nation don't want this. We heard from Prigozhin that Lukashenko promised him to legalize the Wagner Group. But what it means in practice we don't know,” Tikhanovskaya explained to LBC.

"Maybe [Wagner soldiers] will train Belarusian military forces, or they can launch a new invasion on Ukraine from Belarusian territory, or... make provocations on the borders with our western neighbors, Poland, Lithuania. 

"The situation in Belarus wasn't stable since 2020. But I think this Wagner group can be used to threaten Belarusian people, even more.

"We already have a political, humanitarian crisis in our country, people are being detained every day. And now just imagine that Prigozhin's military will go through our country wherever they want and threaten people."

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya’s political career 

Tikhanovskaya ran in the 2020 Belarusian presidential election after her husband was arrest. Her husband, who is also a politician, had ran for president when he was arrested.

Tikhanovskaya fled to Poland and then Lithuania out of fear of politically-motivated arrests. 

Having fled the country, she was charged with 15 years in prison under the allegations of, among other charges, conspiracy to seize power from the state. She has not served this sentence.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Nazi-smuggling submarine found in Argentina causes international stir

USS Gato off Mare Island Navy Yard, November 29, 1944
2

Family of Titan victim outraged by submarine-themed ball at his college

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph.
3

Saudi farm brings Arizona water controversy to boiling point

TOURISTS ARE seen on a beach in the Aqaba Gulf in front of the island of Tiran. Could its transfer from Saudi Arabia to Egypt help trigger a deal between Saudi and Israel?
4

What did the final moments of the Titan sub crew look like?

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph
5

Ukrainian forces advance after Wagner boss Prigozhin stops revolt

Fighters of Wagner private mercenary group stand on a tank outside a local circus near the headquarters of the Southern Military District in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 24, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by