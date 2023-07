A person suspected of placing a threat against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the grave of his brother, Yoni, was arrested on Saturday night, according to police and the Shin Bet.

The arrest was made as part of a joint investigation by the Cyber Unit of Lahav 433 and the Shin Bet.

On Friday, a letter containing threats against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was placed on the grave of his brother, Yoni, at Mt. Herzl.