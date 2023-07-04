The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Two drones intercepted in Moscow region, one in Kaluga - TASS

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 4, 2023 06:23

Updated: JULY 4, 2023 06:37

Two drones were intercepted in the skies over the Moscow region and one in the neighboring Kaluga region, Russia's TASS state news agency reported on Tuesday, citing emergency services.

"According to preliminary information, three drones were heading towards Moscow at different times," TASS cited a source with the services as saying.

Two drones were intercepted in the Novaya Moskva district of the Moscow region and one in the Kaluga region, just southwest of the Moscow region.

RIA news agency reported that the two drones were shot down near the village of Valuevo. The village is located about 30 kilometers (19 miles) southwest of the Kremlin.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties or damage.

Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by