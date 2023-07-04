The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
BREAKING NEWS

Senior Ukrainian official: Last few days 'fruitful' for military

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 4, 2023 10:08

A senior Ukrainian security official said on Tuesday that Kyiv's troops are "fulfilling the number one task" in their counteroffensive against Russian forces and have had a "particularly fruitful" last few days.

"At this stage of active hostilities, Ukraine's Defence Forces are fulfilling the number one task – the maximum destruction of manpower, equipment, fuel depots, military vehicles, command posts, artillery and air defense forces of the Russian army," Oleksiy Danilov, the head of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council, wrote on Twitter.

"The last few days have been particularly fruitful."

Two arrested on suspicion of leaving animal's head outside Tel Aviv home
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/04/2023 09:46 AM
Yellen, China's ambassador held 'frank and productive' discussion - US
By REUTERS
07/04/2023 09:27 AM
Two die in shelling of Ukraine's Kherson, prosecutors say
By REUTERS
07/04/2023 09:06 AM
Israelis protest outside of coalition MK's home
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/04/2023 08:32 AM
Car bomb explodes in Bnei Brak, Israel Police at the scene
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/04/2023 07:44 AM
US condemns Hong Kong's 'extra-territorial application' of security law
By REUTERS
07/04/2023 12:33 AM
Four Palestinians break in to Joseph's tomb, vandalizing it
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/04/2023 12:29 AM
UN urges respect for international law in West Bank military operations
By REUTERS
07/03/2023 10:58 PM
Zelensky, Scholz call for extension of grain export
By REUTERS
07/03/2023 07:43 PM
US supports Israel's security and right to defend itself -White House
By REUTERS
07/03/2023 05:48 PM
Suspected mines found in parcel at a Moscow customs office - TASS
By REUTERS
07/03/2023 03:46 PM
Head of Russian navy meets Chinese defense minister - TASS
By REUTERS
07/03/2023 03:24 PM
Russia says it thwarted attempt on life of Moscow-backed Crimea head
By REUTERS
07/03/2023 10:22 AM
Explosion in downtown Tokyo building, four reported injured
By REUTERS
07/03/2023 10:21 AM
