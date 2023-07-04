The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
BREAKING NEWS

Netanyahu vows to combat terrorism in Jenin visit

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 4, 2023 18:50

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the Salam outpost near Jenin on Tuesday and spoke about the terror attack that occurred earlier that day in Tel Aviv.

"Today, a heinous attack occurred in Tel Aviv, which was prevented due to the intervention of an armed civilian. Without this intervention, this attack could have claimed many lives. I wish a speedy recovery to the injured," he stated.

Netanyahu continued, "Anyone who thinks that such an attack will deter us from continuing our fight against terror is mistaken. They simply do not understand the spirit of the State of Israel, do not know our government, our citizens, and our soldiers."

Israeli father and son attempt to intercept plane, cause flight delay
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/04/2023 06:23 PM
Israeli preschool director convicted of abusing toddlers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/04/2023 06:13 PM
Man convicted for attempted murder of soldier, bullet struck gun on chest
By MICHAEL STARR
07/04/2023 05:01 PM
Shooting in Texas leaves at least 3 dead and 8 wounded - media
By REUTERS
07/04/2023 02:31 PM
Ukrainian sappers neutralized 97,981 explosives in 2023
By MICHAEL STARR
07/04/2023 02:19 PM
Kremlin on arrested journalist Gershkovich: There are 'certain contacts'
By REUTERS
07/04/2023 02:09 PM
UN rights council to hold urgent meeting on Quran burning
By REUTERS
07/04/2023 12:36 PM
German court gives man life in prison for killing teenage girl
By REUTERS
07/04/2023 12:01 PM
Two arrested on suspicion of leaving animal's head outside Tel Aviv home
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/04/2023 09:46 AM
Yellen, China's ambassador held 'frank and productive' discussion - US
By REUTERS
07/04/2023 09:27 AM
Two die in shelling of Ukraine's Kherson, prosecutors say
By REUTERS
07/04/2023 09:06 AM
Israelis protest outside of coalition MK's home
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/04/2023 08:32 AM
Car bomb explodes in Bnei Brak, Israel Police at the scene
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/04/2023 07:44 AM
US condemns Hong Kong's 'extra-territorial application' of security law
By REUTERS
07/04/2023 12:33 AM
Four Palestinians break in to Joseph's tomb, vandalizing it
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/04/2023 12:29 AM
