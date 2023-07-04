Netanyahu vows to combat terrorism in Jenin visit

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the Salam outpost near Jenin on Tuesday and spoke about the terror attack that occurred earlier that day in Tel Aviv.

"Today, a heinous attack occurred in Tel Aviv, which was prevented due to the intervention of an armed civilian. Without this intervention, this attack could have claimed many lives. I wish a speedy recovery to the injured," he stated.

Netanyahu continued, "Anyone who thinks that such an attack will deter us from continuing our fight against terror is mistaken. They simply do not understand the spirit of the State of Israel, do not know our government, our citizens, and our soldiers."