North Korea denounces US move to bring ballistic missile submarine to peninsula

"There is no guarantee that a shocking incident where a US air force strategic reconnaissance plane is shot down over the East Sea will not happen," the spokesperson said.

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 10, 2023 00:23

Updated: JULY 10, 2023 02:11
The Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Michigan arrives for a regularly scheduled port visit while conducting routine patrols throughout the Western Pacific in Busan, South Korea, April 24, 2017. (photo credit: Jermaine Ralliford/Courtesy U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS)
The Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Michigan arrives for a regularly scheduled port visit while conducting routine patrols throughout the Western Pacific in Busan, South Korea, April 24, 2017.
(photo credit: Jermaine Ralliford/Courtesy U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS)

North Korea denounced on Monday what it called a move by the United States to introduce a nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine to waters near the Korean peninsula, saying it creates a situation that brings a nuclear conflict closer to reality.

North Korea also claimed US reconnaissance planes recently violated its air space near the east coast, quoting an unnamed spokesperson of its Ministry of National Defence in a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency.

"There is no guarantee that a shocking incident where a US air force strategic reconnaissance plane is shot down over the East Sea will not happen," the spokesperson said.

The moves by the United States to introduce strategic nuclear assets to the Korean peninsula is a blatant nuclear blackmail against North Korea and regional countries and presents a grave threat to peace, KCNA said.

"It is up to future US actions whether an extreme situation arises in the Korean peninsula region that nobody wants, and the United States will be held fully responsible if any unexpected situation occurs," it said.

The submarine's whereabouts

A US nuclear-powered cruise missile submarine arrived at the port of Busan in South Korea last month.

A hotline sign offering rewards for people who report North Korean submarines, spies, explosives or possible defections is seen at the stone villa where former North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, father of Kim Jong Un, used to holiday with the children of Soviet commanders, in Goseong, South Korea Febr (credit: JAMES PEARSON/REUTERS)A hotline sign offering rewards for people who report North Korean submarines, spies, explosives or possible defections is seen at the stone villa where former North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, father of Kim Jong Un, used to holiday with the children of Soviet commanders, in Goseong, South Korea Febr (credit: JAMES PEARSON/REUTERS)

In April, the leaders of South Korea and the United States agreed a US Navy nuclear-armed ballistic missile submarine will visit South Korea for the first time since the 1980s but no timetable has been given for such a visit.

It was part of a plan to boost the deployment of American strategic assets aimed at a more effective response to North Korea's threats and weapons tests in defense of its ally South Korea, as agreed by the two leaders.

The move to sail nuclear submarines has created a "very dangerous situation that makes it impossible for us not to realistically accept the worst-case scenario of a nuclear confrontation," the North Korean statement said.

In June, a US B-52 strategic bomber took part in air military drills with South Korea in a show of force following North Korea's failed launch of a spy satellite at the end of May.

 

 

 



