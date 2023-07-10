Terrorist killed after opening fire on soldiers in West Bank

IDF soldiers on Monday shot and killed a Palestinian man who attacked them with gunfire and possessed an improvised explosive, near the Neveh Tzuf settlement in the West Bank.

No IDF soldiers were injured according to local Israeli municipal reports, but the IDF had not yet commented.

Magen David Adom declared the Palestinian man dead.

Contraband found in the man's car

After the exchange of fire, a Carlo submachine gun and an improvised explosive were found in the man's car, which had been parked by the side of the road.

A Carlo submachine gun was confiscated by Israeli security forces operating in the West Bank overnight, October 11, 2022 (credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Despite a massive IDF operation against Jenin last week, there have been a number of terror incidents against Israel last week and this week.

This is a developing story.