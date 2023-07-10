The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Defense News

Terrorist killed after opening fire on soldiers in West Bank

No IDF soldiers were injured according to local Israeli municipal reports, but the IDF had not yet commented.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: JULY 10, 2023 11:55

Updated: JULY 10, 2023 12:50
Israeli soldiers secure the scene after a Palestinian assailant attempted to stab Israeli soldiers, near the Hawara checkpoint, outside the West Bank city of Nablus, May 17, 2022. (photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)
Israeli soldiers secure the scene after a Palestinian assailant attempted to stab Israeli soldiers, near the Hawara checkpoint, outside the West Bank city of Nablus, May 17, 2022.
(photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

IDF soldiers on Monday shot and killed a Palestinian man who attacked them with gunfire and possessed an improvised explosive, near the Neveh Tzuf settlement in the West Bank.

No IDF soldiers were injured according to local Israeli municipal reports, but the IDF had not yet commented.

Magen David Adom declared the Palestinian man dead.

Contraband found in the man's car

After the exchange of fire, a Carlo submachine gun and an improvised explosive were found in the man's car, which had been parked by the side of the road.

A Carlo submachine gun was confiscated by Israeli security forces operating in the West Bank overnight, October 11, 2022 (credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) A Carlo submachine gun was confiscated by Israeli security forces operating in the West Bank overnight, October 11, 2022 (credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Despite a massive IDF operation against Jenin last week, there have been a number of terror incidents against Israel last week and this week.

This is a developing story.



Related Tags
IDF
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Crucial evidence found: A key breakthrough in the Madeleine McCann case

Madeleine McCann
2

All IDF troops withdraw from Jenin as operation finishes

Israeli soldiers clash with Palestinian youth following Military operation in Jenin, in the West Bank city of Hebron, July 3, 2023
3

British World War II planes discovered in Ukraine

Technical personnel prepare one of six British Tornado fighters October 11 before the planes took off from the Royal Air Force base in Brueggen
4

Terror in Tel Aviv: At least nine wounded in stabbing, ramming attack

Police and rescue forces at the scene of a car ramming terror attack in north Tel Aviv on June 4, 2023.
5

Jenin operation: IDF nabs hundreds of explosive devices from terror lab

Smoke rises as Israel began a major aerial and ground offensive in the West Bank city of Jenin, in one of its biggest military operation in the Palestinian territory in years. July 3, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by