A Palestinian terrorist group in the Jenin area calling itself the Al-Ayyash battalion on Monday tried to stage a scene near the Shaked settlement as if it had launched rockets against Jews in the West Bank.

However, IDF forces found that the two rockets and rocket launchers lacked any explosive material and could, therefore, not have presented a real threat.

There have been an increasing number of instances of Palestinians trying to stage fake or half-rocket attacks or scenes to terrorize Israeli civilians, but there was only one instance recently where a rocket was fired, and even that instance lacked any real capability to cause danger.