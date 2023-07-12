A Tel Aviv man was convicted of stabbing his two sleeping sisters to death over their lifestyle and how they raised their children, the Tel Aviv District Court said on Wednesday.

Fadi Malouk, 29, after the breaking of the Ramadan fast in 2018, had argued with his two sisters Chait and Nurit about their lifestyle and the manner in which they raised their children. This had been a point of conflict between them for several years.

The scene of the crime

While much of the family slept, Malouk armed himself with a knife and slashed Chait's throat and stabbed her multiple times in the upper body. Two of his brothers shouted at him to stop, but he attacked Nurit, and stabbed her while shouting "die, die!"

Their mother was sleeping in the same bed, as was Chait's son, who was injured in the assault.

Malouk was convicted of both counts of murder and injuring the minor.

View of the Israeli Prison Authorities, Gilboa Prison (credit: MOSHE SHAI/FLASH90)

"All [the evidence] shows that the defendant decided to kill his sisters, prepared for it, and carried out his actions on purpose," said judge Limor Bibi.

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.