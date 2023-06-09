The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Toddlers stable after Annecy attack, France lauds 'backpack hero'

Two of the children were in critical but stable condition in a hospital a day after the attack. The other two - and two pensioners who were also wounded - had less serious injuries.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 9, 2023 13:31
French police secure the area after several children and an adult have been injured in a knife attack in Annecy, in the French Alps, France, June 8, 2023 (photo credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE)
French police secure the area after several children and an adult have been injured in a knife attack in Annecy, in the French Alps, France, June 8, 2023
(photo credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE)

Well-wishers laid flowers on Friday at the site in the French mountain town of Annecy where an attacker stabbed four toddlers, as a shocked nation paid tribute to a backpack-wearing student who tried to stop the assault.

Two of the children were in critical but stable condition in a hospital a day after the attack, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said. The other two - and two pensioners who were also wounded - had less serious injuries, officials said.

President Emmanuel Macron, who called the attack an "act of absolute cowardice," headed to the nearby city of Grenoble on Friday where three of the four are being cared for.

Among the children wounded in the attack were a British national and a Dutch national.

What happened?

Salih Ismajl cries in front of messages and floral tributes at the children's playground the day after several children and adults were injured in a knife attack at the Le Paquier park near the lake in Annecy, in the French Alps, France, June 9, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE) Salih Ismajl cries in front of messages and floral tributes at the children's playground the day after several children and adults were injured in a knife attack at the Le Paquier park near the lake in Annecy, in the French Alps, France, June 9, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE)

A video of the attack, taken by a bystander and verified by Reuters, showed the assailant jump a low wall into a children's playground and repeatedly lunge at a child in a stroller, pushing aside a woman who tried to fend him off.

France hailed the bravery of a young Catholic pilgrim who came face-to-face with the assailant and used his backpack as a shield as he sought to block the attack. French media dubbed the 24-year-old "the backpack hero."

The management and philosophy student has identified himself only as Henri.

"All I know is I was not there by chance," he told the CNews television network. "It was unthinkable to do nothing ... I followed my instincts and did what I could to protect the weak."

His Facebook and Instagram accounts were flooded with messages giving thanks for his bravery.

"May God bless you ... you did what you could at that moment, you did not give up, you did not run. You are an angel," Instagram user Mag Capone wrote on his site.

A mass will be held in Annecy Cathedral in tribute to the victims and their families later on Friday, church authorities said.

Police have arrested a 31-year-old Syrian national who was granted asylum in Sweden 10 years ago, Borne said on Friday.

He had entered France legally, she said, and was carrying Swedish identity documents and a Swedish driving license. Sweden and France are both members of the Schengen Area, the world's largest passport-free zone which allows the unrestricted movement of people between 26 European countries.

The attack has laid bare the tensions between Europe's free movement rights and the pressure governments in countries like France and Italy are coming under from voters to toughen immigration laws as societies shift rightwards politically.

A view of a toy, flowers and candles left at the Le Paquier park after several children and adults were injured in a knife attack, near the lake in Annecy, in the French Alps, France, June 9, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE) A view of a toy, flowers and candles left at the Le Paquier park after several children and adults were injured in a knife attack, near the lake in Annecy, in the French Alps, France, June 9, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE)

One of the two pensioners caught up in the attack told Reuters he had been sitting on a park bench when the attacker approached on the run.

"He probably wanted to create one more victim," said Youssouf, who asked to withhold his family name.



Tags France stabbing knife stabbing attack
