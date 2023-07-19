IDF arrests nine Palestinian terror suspects in overnight West Bank raid

Israeli security forces arrested nine Palestinians suspected of terrorist activities in an overnight raid across the West Bank on Wednesday.

IDF, Shin Bet, and Border Police forces were met with explosive devices, Molotov cocktails, and rocks thrown by Palestinians whilst operating in the village of Azzun. The forces used riot control measures to disperse the violent crowd, the military said.

The IDF also confiscated a host of illegal and makeshift weaponry from West Bank homes, including explosive devices, a pistol, and military equipment.