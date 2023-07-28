The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Wreck of ancient Roman cargo ship found off the coast near Rome

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 28, 2023 13:23

The wreck of an ancient Roman cargo ship from more than 2,000 years ago has been found off the coast near Rome, the arts squad of Italy's Carabinieri police said on Friday.

The ship was located off the port of Civitavecchia, about 50 miles north-west of the Italian capital, on a sandy seabed at a depth of about 160 meters (525 ft), a statement said.

The vessel, estimated to be more than 20 meters long and dating from the 1st or 2nd century BC, was carrying hundreds of amphorae -- a type of ancient Roman jar -- that were mostly found intact.

"The exceptional discovery is an important example of the shipwreck of a Roman ship facing the perils of the sea in an attempt to reach the coast, and bears witness to old maritime trading routes," the Carabinieri said.

The relic was located and filmed using a remotely operated robot, they said. It was not immediately clear whether any attempt would be made to recover it or its cargo from the bottom of the sea.

Mali leader thanks Russia for support in fighting 'terrorism'
By REUTERS
07/28/2023 01:08 PM
Education Ministry director-general resigns over judicial reform
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/28/2023 01:04 PM
Putin: Western policy mistakes are main reason for high food prices
By REUTERS
07/28/2023 01:03 PM
Adidas plans more Yeezy stock sales in August
By REUTERS
07/28/2023 12:23 PM
Russia says downs Ukrainian drone near Moscow - RIA
By REUTERS
07/28/2023 06:32 AM
N. Korea's Kim discusses military cooperation with Russian minister
By REUTERS
07/28/2023 05:17 AM
N. Korea holds military parade for 70th anniversary of Korean War ending
By REUTERS
07/28/2023 04:33 AM
Netanyahu has no intention of firing AG Baharav-Miara, reappoint Deri
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/28/2023 12:29 AM
US expects to deliver tanks to Ukraine starting in September - Politico
By REUTERS
07/28/2023 12:24 AM
Player from Bnei Sakhnin FC seriously wounded in shooting in Sakhnin
By ALON HACHMON/MAARIV ONLINE
07/28/2023 12:02 AM
Jewish boy physically assaulted in antisemitic attack - report
By REUTERS
07/27/2023 10:05 PM
White House says there is no possibility Biden would pardon his son
By REUTERS
07/27/2023 09:41 PM
Wildfire breaks out near entrance to Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/27/2023 08:37 PM
US intelligence report says China giving Russia military tech
By REUTERS
07/27/2023 07:03 PM
People wounded in bomb blast at shrine near Syrian capital - state media
By REUTERS
07/27/2023 06:47 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by