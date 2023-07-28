The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Niger coup leaders declare general Tiani head of state

"The President of the CNSP is the head of state. He represents the state of Niger in international relations," an officer said, reading out a statement.

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 28, 2023 17:20

Updated: JULY 28, 2023 17:38
Hundreds of supporters of the coup gather and hold a Russian and Nigers flags in front of the National Assembly in the capital Niamey, Niger July 27, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/Souleymane Ag Anara)
Hundreds of supporters of the coup gather and hold a Russian and Nigers flags in front of the National Assembly in the capital Niamey, Niger July 27, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/Souleymane Ag Anara)

Niger military officers declared General Abdourahamane Tiani as the new head of state on Friday, saying they had suspended the constitution and dissolved all former institutions after overthrowing President Mohamed Bazoum.

Tiani was the head of the presidential guard that shut Bazoum in his palace on Wednesday and then declared it had ousted him because of bad governance and worsening security.

The general appeared on state television on Friday, with a banner on the screen that described him as the president of a newly formed military council, the National Council for Safeguarding the Homeland (CNSP).

"The President of the CNSP is the head of state. He represents the state of Niger in international relations," an officer said, reading out a statement.

The constitution has been suspended and the government dissolved, and the CNSP will exercise all legislative and executive power, the statement said.

Supporters of the coup set fire to the ruling party HQ while hundreds of them gather in front of the National Assembly in the capital Niamey, Niger July 27, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/Balima Boureima)Supporters of the coup set fire to the ruling party HQ while hundreds of them gather in front of the National Assembly in the capital Niamey, Niger July 27, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/Balima Boureima)

Alarms raised for African nations

African countries and Western powers have reacted with alarm to the events in Niger, insisting that constitutional order be restored.

Niger borders three countries - Mali, Burkina Faso and Chad - that have also experienced military coups in the last two years. Before the uprising this week, it was seen as the West's most stable and solid partner in a region facing a growing Islamist insurgency.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel's reasonableness standard law takes effect amid protests

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sits between Justice Minister Yariv Levin and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant at the Knesset plenum in Jerusalem July 24, 2023
2

Another 10,000 IDF reservists announce they won't serve anymore

10,000 reservists announce that they won't serve anymore in protest of the judicial reform.
3

Wife discovers truth after husband's 70 days of IDF reserve duty
4

The Jewish story behind ‘Oppenheimer,’ explained

The mushroom cloud of the first test of a hydrogen bomb, "Ivy Mike", as photographed on Enewetak, an atoll in the Pacific Ocean, in 1952, by a member of the United States Air Force's Lookout Mountain.
5

Catholic abbot told to cover cross at Western Wall

The Western Wall is seen in a photo taken February 9, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by