Netanyahu 'unimpressed' by Hezbollah leader's threats

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu opened Sunday morning's cabinet meeting with remarks on forthcoming Israeli diplomatic approaches towards Lebanon as well as on recent threats made by Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

"We will use the summer break to try to reach an agreement," Netanyahu said. "Hopefully this time our outstretched hand will not remain in the air. [We're] not impressed by Nasrallah's bunker threats. At the moment of truth, he will find us standing together shoulder to shoulder."