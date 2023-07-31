The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Paul Reubens, actor who played Pee-Wee Herman, dies at 70

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 31, 2023 20:32

Paul Reubens, the actor who played Pee-Wee Herman, a nerdy character who wore a gray suit and red bow tie while delighting children with his distinctive "heh heh heh" laugh, has died, a post on his Instagram account said on Monday.

Reubens, 70, died overnight after a years-long battle with cancer, the post said.

"A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit," the post said.

US says officials will attend Ukraine peace summit in Saudi Arabia
By REUTERS
07/31/2023 08:57 PM
IDF chief: We are not involved in controversy in Israeli society
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/31/2023 07:29 PM
UK sanctions Russian judges and officials involved in Kara-Murza trial
By REUTERS
07/31/2023 07:04 PM
Over 60 IDF reservists from elite intel program suspend service
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/31/2023 06:12 PM
Ukraine and Croatia agree on use of Croatian ports for grain exports
By REUTERS
07/31/2023 05:22 PM
Niger military junta arrests ministers, party says
By REUTERS
07/31/2023 03:20 PM
Iran says Saudi Arabia-Israel rapprochement would harm regional peace
By REUTERS
07/31/2023 11:09 AM
15 Israelis lightly injured in minibus collision near Netanya
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/31/2023 07:43 AM
China says will launch joint air force training with UAE in August
By REUTERS
07/31/2023 05:17 AM
Man killed in Lod shooting, police investigates
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/31/2023 02:15 AM
Sudan extends airspace closure until Aug. 15 due to conflict
By REUTERS
07/31/2023 01:18 AM
Turkey urges Sweden to take steps to stop Quran burnings
By REUTERS
07/30/2023 07:09 PM
Israeli hospital orderly indicted for attempted rape
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/30/2023 05:57 PM
Lapid: Halt legislation for 18 months for renewed judicial reform talks
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/30/2023 03:18 PM
Pope Francis appeals to Russia to restore Black Sea grain deal
By REUTERS
07/30/2023 02:21 PM
