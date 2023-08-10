The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
BREAKING NEWS

Ecuadorean candidate Villavicencio killed at campaign event

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 10, 2023 03:45

Ecuadorean presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was killed on Wednesday, President Guillermo Lasso said, vowing the murder will not go unpunished.

Local media had earlier reported Villavicencio, a former lawmaker who had been polling at 7.5% voting intention, had been shot at a campaign event in Quito.

"For his memory and his fight, I assure you that this crime will not remain unpunished," Lasso said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. "Organized crime have gone very far, but all the weight of the law will fall on them."

Lasso said he would host top security officials at an urgent meeting.

Videos on social media purportedly from the campaign event showed people taking cover and screaming as gunfire sounded.

North Korea's Kim calls for better war preparations - NK state media
By REUTERS
08/10/2023 12:26 AM
Assad: 'Israeli attacks are directed against the Syrian army'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/09/2023 09:58 PM
Two dead after Russian attack in Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia
By REUTERS
08/09/2023 09:47 PM
Woman arrested after sending violent threats to Ben-Gvir - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/09/2023 09:43 PM
High Court sets dates for reasonableness law preliminary responses
By MICHAEL STARR
08/09/2023 07:22 PM
Israeli Ministers pledge to maintain 'academic freedom'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/09/2023 06:33 PM
Foreign national arrested for allegedly trying to sexually assault minor
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/09/2023 05:41 PM
Russia accuses Ukraine of targeting nuclear plant with strike drone
By REUTERS
08/09/2023 05:32 PM
Hayut to Levin: Sohlberg to be appointed to Judicial Selection Committee
By MICHAEL STARR
08/09/2023 04:55 PM
Man from Israel's center indicted for alleged rape of stepdaughter
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/09/2023 04:24 PM
Israel Police approves permit for Tel Aviv light rail
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/09/2023 03:36 PM
Israeli universities announce labor dispute, prepare anti-reform strike
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/09/2023 02:27 PM
Herzog urges respect between religions during visit to Haifa monastery
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/09/2023 12:45 PM
Poland to send 2,000 troops to Belarus border -PAP
By REUTERS
08/09/2023 12:42 PM
Assad says he will not meet Turkish president under his conditions
By REUTERS
08/09/2023 12:29 PM
